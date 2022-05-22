Left Menu

Adityanath holds meeting of BJP MLAs

The chief minister on this occasion said the MLAs should try to speak more effectively but using fewer words, he said, adding that the meeting lasted for around two hours. Allies Sanjay Nishad of NISHAD party and Ashish Patel of Apna Dal-Sonelal were also present on this occasion.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 22:24 IST
Adityanath holds meeting of BJP MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of the BJP legislators was held at the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, where they were briefed on how to present their views in the Assembly, a minister said. ''The chief minister on this occasion said the MLAs should try to speak more effectively but using fewer words,'' he said, adding that the meeting lasted for around two hours. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna briefed MLAs about various rules and how to speak, he said. Allies Sanjay Nishad of NISHAD party and Ashish Patel of Apna Dal-Sonelal were also present on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022