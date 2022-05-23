Left Menu

Kremlin says concerned by Ukraine's war crimes trial against Russian soldier

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 23-05-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 14:57 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Monday said it was concerned by the trial of a Russian serviceman in Kyiv charged with war crimes, adding that it could not defend his interests in a person.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander, pleaded guilty to killing an elderly unarmed civilian in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28. The case is the first war crimes trial against a Russian soldier who took part in Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.

"Of course, we are concerned about the fate of our civilization, but, I repeat, we do not have the capacity to protect his interests in person," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

