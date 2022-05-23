Kremlin says concerned by Ukraine's war crimes trial against Russian soldier
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin on Monday said it was concerned by the trial of a Russian serviceman in Kyiv charged with war crimes, adding that it could not defend his interests in a person.
Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian tank commander, pleaded guilty to killing an elderly unarmed civilian in the northeast Ukrainian village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28. The case is the first war crimes trial against a Russian soldier who took part in Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion.
"Of course, we are concerned about the fate of our civilization, but, I repeat, we do not have the capacity to protect his interests in person," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Moscow
- Ukrainian
- Vadim Shishimarin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kyiv
- Russian
ALSO READ
Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris - governor
Russia says it hit Ukrainian warship near Odesa, downed two planes
Russia says it hit Ukrainian warship near Odesa, downed two bombers
Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill
Jill Biden to Ukrainian mom: Russia war 'hard to understand'