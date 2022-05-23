War of words between BJP minister, party MP Yadav over Scindia's defeat in LS polls

Madhya Pradesh pachayati raj minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia has said the people of Guna committed a ''mistake'' in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when then-Congress candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia lost from his traditional seat, remarks which did not go down well with the sitting MP from the constituency KP Yadav of the BJP.

Yadav, who defeated Scindia, now a Union minister, from Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha, asked his party colleague Sisodia to desist from making such comments even as the opposition Congress latched on the war of words between the BJP leaders and suggested all was not well in the saffron camp in the state where polls are due next year.

Sisodia, who is considered close to Scindia and joined the BJP when the latter walked into the saffron party in March 2020 after quitting the Congress, has on several occasions sounded distressed over the Union minister's defeat from Guna three years ago.

Speaking at an event on Thursday in the presence of Scindia, the panchayat raj minister stated, “It was a mistake of the people of Guna (to defeat Scindia in polls) and he should pardon them. The people of Guna are his (Scindia's) family and the elders should pardon them.” Sisodia is the MLA from Bamori in Guna district.

Taking exception to Sisodia's remarks, Yadav on Sunday said, “He (Sisodia) is my senior. He should not speak like this. But if an elder commits such mistakes every time, then it becomes necessary to point out to him about them. I am also speaking out of compulsion. He is a senior minister and he should not speak like this.” However, it appears the matter has cooled down now as on Monday in a party meeting here, both Sisodia and Yadav sat together and were seen whispering in each other's ears. They also addressed each other with due respect.

Sisodia said, “He (Yadav) is my younger brother and a family member. It is BJP's internal matter and we will resolve it by sitting together.” Meanwhile, the Congress sought to corner the ruling party over their warring leaders.

In a video posted by MP Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja on Twitter Yadav is heard saying “I am speaking out of compulsion and he (Sisodia) is a fool that he is talking like this. He is a senior minister. The kind of statement that he is giving..every worker is now feeling the BJP has done a mistake by admitting these (Congress) leaders into the party in 2020 as they are not aware of the party's policies and its leaders. They didn't even know about our Prime Minister. It seems taking such leaders into the BJP was a mistake.” Sajula also posted a video of another Scindia supporter and MP Energy Development Corporation chairman Girraj Dandotia on Twitter in which he is heard saying, ''Whenever we meet people in Guna and Shivpuri and talk about Scindia, their eyes get teary that how they have defeated such a leader.They also say even if they repent for their lifetime, it will not be sufficient. They have sympathies for him.'' The Congress spokesman remarked, ''For him (Dandotia) Maharaj (as Scindia is popularly known in the region) is bigger than the BJP.'' However, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said it was the BJP's internal matter and it will be resolved within the party.

Yadav was very close to Scindia when the latter was in the Congress, but joined the BJP when some differences cropped up between them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)