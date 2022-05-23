Turkey's Erdogan says Greek PM Mitsotakis no longer exists for him

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis no longer existed for him after he visited the United States, and accused Mitsotakis of trying to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

"We had agreed to not include third countries in our dispute with him. Despite this, last week, he had a visit to the U.S. and talked at the Congress and warned them not to give F-16s to us," Erdogan said at a press conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

"He longer exists for me. I will never agree to meet with him. We will continue our way with honourable politicians."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)