New York subway shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder

A man suspected in the fatal weekend shooting of a New York City subway rider, less than two months after a mass shooting on the transit system, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said. Andrew Abdullah, 25, was arrested at his lawyer's offices for the slaying of Brooklyn resident Daniel Enriquez, 48, who was fatally shot in his chest while he rode in a subway car on Sunday morning, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

U.S. court revives 'insurrection' challenge to congressman Cawthorn

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday issued a decision that could bolster efforts to disqualify members of Congress on the grounds that they voiced support for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, saying a 150-year-old law does not shield lawmakers from such challenges. In a written ruling, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit alleging U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn is unfit for federal office.

Top Republicans query FBI on warrantless wiretapping of Americans

Two top Republican members of Congress, Jim Jordan and Michael Turner, wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday to ask for information about the nearly 3.4 million queries the agency made to a database of information collected without warrants. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in late April the FBI had made nearly triple the queries between December 2020 and November 2021 as the previous year, with some 1.9 million queries done as part of investigations into attempts by foreign cyber attackers to compromise U.S. critical infrastructure, like U.S. power plants.

Biden's public approval falls to 36%, lowest of his presidency -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell this week to 36%, the lowest level of his presidency, as Americans suffered from rising inflation, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday. The two-day national poll found that 59% of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance. His overall approval was down six percentage points from 42% last week.

U.S. Senate candidate sues over mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania midterms primary

Republican U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick has filed a lawsuit in a Pennsylvania court to compel counties to count undated mail-in ballots in his primary race against TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom he trails by less than 1,000 votes. The race between McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, and Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, for the Republican party nomination is close enough to trigger an automatic recount under Pennsylvania state law.

Factbox-Grim chronology of mass shootings in the United States

A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 14 students and one teacher, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters. The suspect was killed in the midday shooting at the Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio.

Georgia Republican primaries provide the latest test of Trump's sway

Donald Trump's campaign to play kingmaker in this year's U.S. midterm elections faced its biggest test yet on Tuesday, as polls closed in Georgia primaries and Republican voters waited to see whether Governor Brian Kemp weathered Trump's bid to oust him. Trump has backed former U.S. Senator David Perdue's primary challenge against Kemp, who angered the former president by refusing to try to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

U.S. Senator Murphy implores lawmakers to act on guns after Texas school massacre

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy on Tuesday implored his colleagues to act to combat gun violence hours after a mass shooter killed 14 Texas school children, dismissing a common Republican argument by saying, "Spare me the bullshit about mental illness." Murphy, who before his election to the Senate represented the Connecticut congressional district where a gunman killed 26 young children and educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, urged his colleagues to craft legislation to restrict the proliferation of guns.

Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school -officials

A teenage gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 18 children and three adults before the suspect was also killed, officials said, in the latest spasm of mass gun violence sweeping the United States. Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was apparently killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.

U.S. FDA allows importing of 2 million baby formula cans from UK

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is easing regulations to allow infant formula imports from Britain, a move it said on Tuesday would bring around 2 million cans onto empty shelves by June to ease a nationwide shortage. The FDA said it was "exercising enforcement discretion" to allow Britain-based Kendal Nutricare to import certain infant formula products under the Kendamil brand that it has no safety or nutrition concerns over following an evaluation.

