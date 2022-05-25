Left Menu

People come and go from our party: Congress general secy Venugopal on Kapil Sibal's exit

Regarding former Union Minister Kapil Sibal quitting the Congress, party General Secretary KC Venugopal said that "people come and go from our party" and did not blame anyone for the move.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 15:32 IST
People come and go from our party: Congress general secy Venugopal on Kapil Sibal's exit
AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Regarding former Union Minister Kapil Sibal quitting the Congress, party General Secretary KC Venugopal said that "people come and go from our party" and did not blame anyone for the move. "He had already written a letter to the Party President. The letter says that he firmly believed in the values of Congress. He said nothing else. Let him state his position. Then I can say. The resignation letter is of a very high standard. People come and go from our party. This is a big party. Some may be leaving the party. May some going to other parties. I am not going to blame anybody who left the party. Congress has a vast space," Venugopal said.

He added, "The party will be completely rebuilt. It intends to go with a comprehensive re-organization. A lot of guidelines are going to come. Each person will have a task." "During this regime, the Central Government is using the CBI, intelligence and all other agencies to eliminate political opponents. They are working to eliminate other political parties by using vicious methods that have never been used by any government. It's hard to survive. But we have confidence. The Congress has the strength to overcome this. The Congress also has leaders for that. There will be temporary setbacks here and there. We will study the problems. The party will be strengthened and taken forward brilliantly," he said. Sibal revealed today that he has quit the Congress party, dropping a bombshell moments after filing his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate supported by the Samajwadi Party.

"I had resigned from the Congress party on May 16," Kapil Sibal told reporters, slipping in information that had stayed concealed since the Congress "Chintan Shivir" or strategy meet a week ago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022