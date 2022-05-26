Congress loosing its relevance, necessity in Indian politics: BJP

Dubbing the Congress as a ''torn old party'', the BJP Thursday said the opposition party is moving towards a stage where its relevance and necessity is completely lost. Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at him saying the ''middle-aged perpetual youth leader'' always gets enlightened whenever he goes abroad. He also hit back at the Congress for attacking the government on its eighth anniversary, saying the grand old party is speaking the language of the knowledge acquired by its ''middle-aged leader'' on his visit abroad. Earlier in the day, the Congress alleged the eight years of the BJP government have been marked with high inflation, low employment and other negative characteristics.

Gandhi is currently on a visit to London. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Trivedi said, ''The Congress' middle-aged perpetual youth leader always gets enlightened whenever he goes abroad and suddenly the knowledge which he acquires showers in the party when they start speaking in India.'' Trivedi said the Congress is now like a torn and old thing in the household. ''The Congress is progressively moving towards a stage where its relevance and necessity is completely lost,'' Trivedi said. Hailing the Modi government on its economic policies, the BJP spokesperson said despite challenging economic conditions in the world ''our growth rate is more than the inflation rate. Even today India's growth rate is 8.5 per cent and inflation rate is 7.5 per cent.'' Inflation in India's neighbouring countries and in Europe it is in double digit, Trivedi added.

