Left Menu

Congress loosing its relevance, necessity in Indian politics: BJP

Dubbing the Congress as a torn old party, the BJP Thursday said the opposition party is moving towards a stage where its relevance and necessity is completely lost. Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at him saying the middle-aged perpetual youth leader always gets enlightened whenever he goes abroad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 22:09 IST
Congress loosing its relevance, necessity in Indian politics: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Dubbing the Congress as a ''torn old party'', the BJP Thursday said the opposition party is moving towards a stage where its relevance and necessity is completely lost. Without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at him saying the ''middle-aged perpetual youth leader'' always gets enlightened whenever he goes abroad. He also hit back at the Congress for attacking the government on its eighth anniversary, saying the grand old party is speaking the language of the knowledge acquired by its ''middle-aged leader'' on his visit abroad. Earlier in the day, the Congress alleged the eight years of the BJP government have been marked with high inflation, low employment and other negative characteristics.

Gandhi is currently on a visit to London. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Trivedi said, ''The Congress' middle-aged perpetual youth leader always gets enlightened whenever he goes abroad and suddenly the knowledge which he acquires showers in the party when they start speaking in India.'' Trivedi said the Congress is now like a torn and old thing in the household. ''The Congress is progressively moving towards a stage where its relevance and necessity is completely lost,'' Trivedi said. Hailing the Modi government on its economic policies, the BJP spokesperson said despite challenging economic conditions in the world ''our growth rate is more than the inflation rate. Even today India's growth rate is 8.5 per cent and inflation rate is 7.5 per cent.'' Inflation in India's neighbouring countries and in Europe it is in double digit, Trivedi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

(Updated) SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022