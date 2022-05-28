Left Menu

Honorarium of home guards in Himachal Pradesh hiked by Rs 208

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-05-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2022 20:12 IST
Honorarium of home guards in Himachal Pradesh hiked by Rs 208
The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday decided to enhance the daily honorarium of home guards by Rs 208.

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the move to hike the daily honorarium from Rs 675 to Rs 883 would benefit around 5,000 home guard personnel of the hill state.

Home guards will now get a monthly honorarium of Rs 26,492, up from Rs 20,258, he said.

The state government will now be spending about Rs 3 crore per month and about Rs 34 crore per annum towards honorarium for home guards, Thakur said.

The Himachal Pradesh government has already implemented the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission for all its employees, he added.

