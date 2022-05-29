Left Menu

Senior Congress leader in Karnataka resigns from party

Senior Congress leader H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, has quit the Karnataka unit of the party, citing personal reasons.In his resignation letter to the Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Saturday, Chandru said he had joined the Congress with vast historical background with an objective to serve people.I am content that I have done my duty sincerely.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2022 16:32 IST
Senior Congress leader H N Chandrashekar, popularly known as Mukhyamantri Chandru, has quit the Karnataka unit of the party, citing personal reasons.

In his resignation letter to the Congress state president D K Shivakumar on Saturday, Chandru said he had joined the ''Congress with vast historical background'' with an objective to serve people.

''I am content that I have done my duty sincerely. I am resigning from the primary membership. I express my gratitude to all those in the party who supported and loved me,'' he said. Sources in the Congress said Chandru was aspiring for a Rajya Sabha ticket and after the denial he decided to part ways. Chandru was not immediately available for comments. The leader, who acted in many plays, cinema and tele-serials, got the prefix 'Mukhyamantri' for his stupendous role of a chief minister in some plays.

Chandru joined electoral politics in 1985 when he won assembly election from Gauribidanur on the Janata Party ticket.

Later, he joined BJP and became MLC from 1998 to 2004. He had also served as the Kannada Development Authority chairperson till 2013.

After the Congress came to power in 2013, he joined the party in 2014 and was there till his resignation.

