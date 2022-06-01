Centre using case against Jain to divert attention from KP killings in Kashmir: AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged the Centre is trying to divert attention from the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley by opening an old case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

Instead of worrying about sending Jain to jail, the Centre should think of ways to wipe out terrorists in Kashmir, he said.

Jain, who holds various portfolios, including health, home and power, in the Delhi government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of money laundering on Monday. A Delhi court on Tuesday sent him to ED custody till June 9.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh said, ''At a time when Kashmiri Pandits are being murdered on a daily basis, the Centre is trying to divert attention from the issue by opening an old case (against Jain). Why did the ED, which was sleeping for the last eight years, pick up Jain right before the Himachal Pardesh elections?'' ''In the last eight years, he was summoned seven times by the ED. But why was he arrested when he was made the (AAP's) in-charge of Himachal Pradesh and when the AAP was becoming active in the state?'' he asked.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls are slated for later this year. The AAP is looking to make inroads into the state after its stupendous victory in Punjab earlier this year.

Singh alleged the Centre is not worried about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

''It would have been good had the Centre held a Cabinet meeting and discussed ways to wipe out terrorists, protect Kashmiri Pandits and save their lives.

''It is shameful that the BJP-led Centre is worried about the Himachal Pradesh elections, how to send Jain to jail and defame the AAP. Kashmir is burning and Kashmiri Pandits are being murdered. Please wake up and worry about their security,'' he said.

Central government ministers spoke about Kashmiri Pandits after 'The Kashmir Files' film was released but none of them has tweeted about the killings in the Valley, he added.

A government school teacher, Rajni Bala (36), was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Hers was the second killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the Valley in May. On May 12, Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

It was also the seventh targeted killing in Kashmir in May. While three of the victims were off-duty policemen, four were civilians.

Singh asserted Jain will come out clean as other AAP leaders did in the past.

''The CBI raided CM Arvind Kejriwal's office and the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia but didn't find anything. Thirty-four of our MLAs were jailed but they were later given a clean chit by the courts,'' he said.

Hitting out at Union Minister Smriti Irani, who attacked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day over his defence of Jain, Singh said, ''The people who were involved in the Rafale scam, whose national president was caught on camera accepting a bribe, and whose leaders were involved in oximeter and Jal Jeevan Mission scams are talking about morality today. The BJP's true face has come before the public,'' he said.

Attacking Kejriwal, Irani cited a host of details linked to the money laundering case allegedly involving Jain and asked the chief minister why he has been ''protecting'' a ''gaddar'' (traitor).

The ED had earlier provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies ''beneficially owned and controlled'' by him as part of a money-laundering probe against him.

The probe found that ''during the period 2015-16, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route,'' the ED had said in a statement.

