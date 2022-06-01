VP Naidu wraps up Gabon visit after series of bilateral engagements

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday wrapped up his ''productive'' visit to Gabon where he had a series of bilateral engagements advancing cooperation between the two countries across spheres, including trade, investment, energy, health, and pharmaceuticals.

Vice President Naidu, who arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his three-nation tour of Gabon, Senegal, and Qatar, held wide-ranging talks with the Central African country's top leadership and business leaders and called for exploring bilateral cooperation in green energy, services, health, and agriculture among other sectors.

The Vice President on Wednesday visited the Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ) here and interacted with the business community.

More than 50 Indian companies are present in GSEZ. Naidu ''discussed their experience and expectations, and exhorted them to work for the strengthening of Indo-Gabon economic relationship,'' the Vice President's Office tweeted.

The Vice President had ''a series of bilateral engagements advancing India-Gabon cooperation across spheres including trade, investment, energy, ICT, capacity building, health, pharmaceuticals and more,'' Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Naidu on Tuesday met Gabon Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda and they also held delegation-level talks and discussed cooperation in development, energy, trade, and climate, among others.

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest in multilateral fora, especially in the context of the UN Security Council, he said.

After the meeting, the two sides signed two MoUs for establishing a Joint Commission and diplomats' training. Vice President Naidu and Prime Minister Raponda witnessed the signing of MoUs.

Naidu also called on President Ali Bongo Ondimba and underlined India's continued commitment to support the socio-economic development of Gabon and to advance the bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation.

Naidu also met Foreign Minister Moussa-Adamo and had a joint meeting with the President of Gabon's National Assembly Faustin Boukoubi and Senate President Lucie Milebou Aubusson.

Addressing the business community at an event organized by the India-Gabon Business Forum on Tuesday, Naidu said: ''India attaches utmost priority to its relationship with Africa'' He called for exploring India-Gabon cooperation in green energy, services, health, and agriculture among other sectors.

Naidu also attended a reception hosted by the Indian community in Libreville.

''He appreciated the small but significant Indian diaspora for its noteworthy contribution to the growth and development of Gabon,'' the MEA tweeted.

Around 800 Indians are living in Gabon. They are engaged in infrastructure projects, trading, and export of timber and metal scrap.

The Vice President was happy that major Indian festivals are celebrated by the entire community together. He asked them to respect local laws and customs at the same time preserving the age-old Indian values of 'share & care' and respect for elders and nature.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba had said he was delighted to welcome the Vice-President of India to Gabon.

He said economic opportunities, the quality of the business climate, and stability are factors that make Gabon an attractive country.

Replying to his tweet, Naidu said: ''India stands committed to being an active partner in Gabon's growth story. Together we can harness our many complementaries and broad base our economic cooperation for a better tomorrow.'' After concluding his ''productive'' visit to Gabon, the Vice President left for Senegal, the second destination of his three-nation tour, where he would hold delegation-level talks with its President Macky Sall, and meet the President of the National Assembly Moustapha Niasse, and other dignitaries.

Naidu was bid farewell by Gabon Prime Minister Raponda, Foreign Minister Moussa-Adamo, and other dignitaries at the Libreville airport.

India and Senegal are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. The vice-president is also expected to attend a business roundtable and address the Indian community.

His visit is expected to add momentum to India's engagement with Africa and emphasize New Delhi's commitment to the African continent, the Vice-President Secretariat said in a statement ahead of his departure.

The last leg of the tour will be the visit to Qatar from June 4 to June 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)