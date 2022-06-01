Left Menu

Nitish agrees to socio-economic survey of all castes, communities in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:33 IST
Nitish agrees to socio-economic survey of all castes, communities in Bihar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said his government will undertake a “socio-economic survey of all castes and communities” in the state, following the Centre’s reluctance to conduct a caste census nationally.

Talking to reporters here after chairing an all-party meeting, Kumar said the necessary cabinet clearance for the mammoth exercise will be given soon.

He asserted that “all parties unanimously supported” the proposed move and replied in the negative when asked if he faced any opposition.

At the meeting, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav represented the RJD while the BJP, which has been facing accusations following the Centre’s refusal, had Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad and state unit chief Sanjay Jailswal among its representatives.

Yadav, while interacting with journalists, demanded that the Centre provide financial help to Bihar in conducting the exercise, which is likely to incur heavy expenditure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

