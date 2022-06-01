Delhi BJP leaders demand Kejriwal's resignation over water woes

Delhi BJP leaders and party workers on Wednesday staged a massive protest at the Delhi Secretariat over water woes in the city, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not solving the problem.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who led the protest, said Kejriwal and his party leaders would not be allowed to enter his constituency until the water supply issues are addressed.

People in many parts of Delhi are deprived of water supply and Kejriwal is busy campaigning in other states and patting his own back by issuing advertisements, Verma said during the protest.

The protesters, carrying pitchers and bottles of dirty water, marched from the IGI stadium to the secretariat, where the chief minister and his cabinet members have offices, and raised slogans against the government.

''A large number of people in Delhi are also getting dirty and contaminated water which is causing illnesses,'' Verma said.

Several BJP leaders, including national vice-president and in-charge of state unit Baijayant Panda, state president Adesh Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, attended the protest.

Panda alleged Delhiites are realising that ''false promises'' of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are costing them dearly.

''Kejriwal should either ensure supply of clean and safe water to Delhiites or step down,'' he said.

The Delhi BJP president said FIRs should be filed against Kejriwal over the supply of contaminated water in Delhi.

Meanwhile, former Union minister Vijay Goel took out a march against ''acute shortage'' of water in Chandni Chowk area. He demanded the Delhi chief minister should step down if he is unable to ensure clean and safe drinking water supply to the people.

