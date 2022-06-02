Left Menu

President Kovind greets people of Telangana on statehood day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted the people of Telangana on its statehood day and said the state has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub of industries. Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted the people of Telangana on its statehood day and said the state has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub of industries. Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014. ''Greetings to the people of Telangana on Statehood Day! Blessed with rich culture and heritage, Telangana has made commendable progress on development indicators and emerged as a hub for industries. I wish it continues to prosper & fulfill people's aspirations,'' Kovind tweeted.

