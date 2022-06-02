Left Menu

"Samrat Prithviraj" declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of period action drama Samrat Prithviraj with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 14:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a special screening of period action drama ''Samrat Prithviraj'' with his cabinet colleagues, on Thursday declared the movie tax-free in the state. The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan here, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, female lead Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were in attendance.

''I announce that the movie will be tax-free in the state,'' the chief minister said. Adityanath, who was on a visit to Kanpur Dehat to oversee the preparations of the visits of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, reached late for the screening.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, J P S Rathore, A K Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and others were also present at the screening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

