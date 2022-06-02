Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat's Mehsana on June 6

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections that are slated to be held this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will visit the state on June 6 to participate in the party's Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana. Earlier in the month of April, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Sabarmati Ashram in 'Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal urged the people of Gujarat to give one chance to his party in the forthcoming elections in the state. He further said that his party will end the cycle of corruption in the state after coming to power. Charged with its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.

AAP plans to contest all 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, Kejriwal had said last year. The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly polls, but could not open its account.

Gujarat will go for assembly polls this year. AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election and Congress drew a blank. (ANI)

