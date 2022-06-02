Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat's Mehsana on June 6

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections that are slated to be held this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will visit the state on June 6 to participate in the party's Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:26 IST
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat's Mehsana on June 6
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections that are slated to be held this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will visit the state on June 6 to participate in the party's Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana. Earlier in the month of April, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Sabarmati Ashram in 'Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal urged the people of Gujarat to give one chance to his party in the forthcoming elections in the state. He further said that his party will end the cycle of corruption in the state after coming to power. Charged with its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.

AAP plans to contest all 182 assembly seats in Gujarat, Kejriwal had said last year. The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly polls, but could not open its account.

Gujarat will go for assembly polls this year. AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election and Congress drew a blank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022