No threat to Congress regarding RS elections, BJP-JJP govt should be afraid: Deepender Hooda

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP said, "There is no threat to Congress regarding the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress candidate Ajay Maken has the support of more than 31 MLAs," he said. Attacking the BJP-JJP alliance, Hooda said the state government should be afraid as some of the MLAs supporting them (BJP) have lost faith in the government.

"In Haryana, the BJP-JJP government should be afraid, some of the MLAs supporting them have lost faith in the government. They are trying hard to keep their flock together. Most of the JJP MLAs are angry with the party, JJP has lost its support base in Haryana. JJP's MLA has no future left in the party, no one is going to listen to JJP's MLA," he added. He further said BJP should take care of JJP and Independent MLAs that are supporting them.

"As far as Rajya Sabha elections are concerned, numbers will be more than the strength of Congress's legislative party. BJP should take care of JJP and Independent MLAs that are supporting them," Hooda said. Meanwhile, all the MLAs of the Haryana Congress arrived at the residence of Hooda in Delhi to move to Chattisgarh.

Speaking to ANI, Haryana Congress in charge, Vivek Bansal said all MLAs are united and as many as 28 MLAs are going for 'Chintan and Prashikshan Shivir' in Chhattisgarh. "As many as 28 MLAs are going for 'Chintan and Prashikshan Shivir'. Out of the 28 MLAs, MLA Kiran Chaudhary and two others will also join us later," he said.

Hooda also confirmed that all MLAs will go to Chhattisgarh and there is no rift between MLAs. "No MLA is upset. All MLAs will go there (to Chhattisgarh). I want to tell BJP that it should keep its Haryana MLAs safe," he said.

Earlier in the day, the sources informed that the MLAs have been called to attend a training session in Delhi so as to counter any kind of lapse that happened in the last election. Earlier, sensing a political bargain of MLAs in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Congress was seen with its herd gathering strategy in Chattisgarh.

The move came with the backdrop of the disgruntled leaders after the party fielded outsiders in the Rajya Sabha polls. A senior leader of the state, Kuldeep Bishnoi was already upset with the party's recent decisions. Besides this, another problem for the party has come in the form of the candidature of Kartikey Sharma whose father and father-in-law are former Congress leaders and are known to have influence in the state politics.

To avoid horse-trading, the party has once again gone back to resort politics that it resorted to during the Goa elections in 2017 and Madhya Pradesh elections in 2018. Rajya Sabha elections are slated to take place on June 10. (ANI)

