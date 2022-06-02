Left Menu

Maha Cong to set up state, district-level committees to form alliances for future polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:02 IST
The Maharashtra Congress on Thursday passed a resolution stating that it will form state and district-level committees to take stock of political situation to forge alliances with like-minded parties for future elections in the state.

The resolution, prepared by a committee led by senior leader Ashok Chavan, was passed on the penultimate day of the party’s nav-sankalp shibir organised by the state Congress at Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

As per the resolution, separate machinery will be set up for election management at the state level.

The Congress is a junior partner in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government, which completes two and half years this month.

The party will take appropriate steps as part of timely election preparedness for future elections, and it will focus on organisational rebuilding in districts where it can grow, the resolution stated.

It further said that the state unit will undertake a special programme to apprise the younger generation about the Congress' contribution in the freedom struggle and nation building post Independence.

The resolution claimed that burning issues facing the nation are deliberately sidestepped to create social tensions, and citizens should not fall prey to such conspiracy. The Congress will focus on highlighting issues of food, housing, education, unemployment, inflation, health and social security, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

