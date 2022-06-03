Left Menu

U.S. House panel probing Saudi Arabia's investment in Kushner's firm

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-06-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 01:40 IST
U.S. House panel probing Saudi Arabia's investment in Kushner's firm
A U.S. House of Representatives committee said on Thursday that it was investigating the Saudi Arabian government's $2 billion investment in a firm of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump.

"The Committee is also investigating whether Mr. Kushner's personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East under the Trump Administration," Representative Carolyn Maloney, the New York Democrat who leads the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, said on Thursday.

