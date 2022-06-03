Killing of Sidhu Moosewala unfortunate, there should be no politics around it: Kejriwal

Left Menu

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is unfortunate but there should be no politics around it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjabs Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them.

The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is unfortunate but there should be no politics around it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

''I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate. ''Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment,'' Kejriwal said on the sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area.

The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle.

