Left Menu

4 YSRC candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh

Four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress were on Friday declared elected uncontested to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election from Andhra Pradesh.State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena made this announcement. The strength of the party has now increased to nine in Rajya Sabha, out of 11 from the State, with the TDP and the BJP having one member each.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 03-06-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 18:22 IST
4 YSRC candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress were on Friday declared elected uncontested to the Rajya Sabha in the biennial election from Andhra Pradesh.

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena made this announcement. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended this afternoon.

Accordingly, Returning Officer P V Subba Reddy handed over the election declaration forms to the candidates. The elected four are: V Vijayasai Reddy, Beeda Masthan Rao, R Krishnaiah and S Niranjan Reddy. The strength of the party has now increased to nine in Rajya Sabha, out of 11 from the State, with the TDP and the BJP having one member each. The four sitting members – V Vijayasai Reddy (YSRC) and Y S Chowdary, T G Venkatesh and Suresh Prabhu (all BJP) – would retire at the end of their six-year tenure on June 21 this year. Vijayasai has been re-elected for the second consecutive term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022