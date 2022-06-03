Left Menu

BJP president Nadda to interact with head of missions on Saturday

The head of missions from nine countries will participate in an interaction with BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday as part of the Know BJP initiative launched by the party, the BJP said in a statement said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:24 IST
BJP president Nadda to interact with head of missions on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

The head of missions from nine countries will participate in an interaction with BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday as part of the ''Know BJP” initiative launched by the party, the BJP said in a statement said on Friday. So far, Nadda has interacted with the head of missions from many countries in two rounds, and two more such events are likely to be held on June 13 and 15.

The party has focussed primarily on countries with a sizeable population of the people of Indian origin as part of its outreach. Under the ''Know BJP'' initiative, the party presents information on its historical journey, ideology, structure and ongoing activities, a statement has said, adding that Nadda also elaborates on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the BJP in nation building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022