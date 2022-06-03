Left Menu

Result shows people are against CPI-M: MoS Muraleedharan on Thrikkakara bypoll

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Friday said that the Thrikkakara Assembly bypolls result is a message to the CPI(M)-led Kerala government that the people are against them.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan on Friday said that the Thrikkakara Assembly bypolls result is a message to the CPI(M)-led Kerala government that the people are against them. Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "The bypoll result is a message to Kerala govt that people are against their actions taken in the name of development. Despite the silver line project being the poll agenda, they had a massive defeat. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan should now drop the proposal for the silver line project."

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Uma Thomas won the Thrikkakara Assembly bypolls in Kerala by a margin of over 25,016 votes. After the results of the poll were declared, Thomas dedicated her victory to her husband and late MLA PT Thomas.

"This is a historic victory. I am dedicating this victory to PT Thomas (her husband and late MLA). Thank you Thrikkakara. I am with the people of Thrikkakara. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan fought against us. But the people of Thrikkakara selected what they want," she said. Thomas further added that she would be with the people of her constituency with 100 per cent sincerity.

She secured 72,770 votes against CPIM led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) Jo Joseph who grabbed only 47,754 votes. Apart from Uma and LDF's Joseph, BJP's State Vice President AN Radhakrishnan was also in the fray by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Notably, three alliances, the ruling CPIM led Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress-United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are the main political alliances in the state. (ANI)

