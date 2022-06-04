Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh refuses to take Centre's Z security cover

Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, on Friday refused to take Z cover security provided by the Centre. Singh said that he respected the Central government for showing concern for him. However, he added that the Z security will hinder his working as a jathedar of the Akal Takht. The Akal Takht Jathedar said, "Don't know what input they (Central government) have. I thank govt for offering security. But this would hinder my meeting with the people for the spread of Sikhism."

In view of the situation in Punjab, the Central Government has provided Z category security to Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, said official sources on Friday morning. Singh will be provided security by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Sources said that official orders have been issued in this regard in view of the current situation in Punjab, and added that "Singh had not asked about any security". The Centre took the decision to provide Z category security to Singh as his security was scaled down by the Bhagwant Mann government of Punjab, the sources further said. A total of six policemen were deployed in Singh's security which was reduced to three.

Later, Singh had said that he would also return the remaining three security personnel as he did not want security from the state government and that the youth of Punjab were enough for his safety. Last week, the Punjab government withdrew or curtailed the security of 424 VVIPs. However, after the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the state government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the security would be restored.

Earlier in April, the Punjab government had ordered the withdrawal of security cover of 184 persons including former ministers and ex-MLAs, and other leaders. Notably, the security cover of the family of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh and the wife of Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwawere was withdrawn in April. (ANI)

