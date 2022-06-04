Left Menu

BJP nominates Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for Rajinder Nagar bypoll in Delhi

The BJP on Saturday nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the June 23 Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll in Delhi.Bhatia, who belongs to the Punjabi community that forms a large chunk of votes in Rajinder Nagar, is also a former general secretary of the BJPs Delhi unit.

Updated: 04-06-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 16:31 IST

  • Country:
  • India



Bhatia, who belongs to the Punjabi community that forms a large chunk of votes in Rajinder Nagar, is also a former general secretary of the BJP's Delhi unit. Later, he was elevated to the post of general secretary.

He was elected as a councillor in 2012 from the Rajinder Nagar municipal ward of the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat became vacant after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Chadha had defeated the BJP's R P Singh in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls with a margin of over 20,000 votes.

The BJP had last won the seat in 2013.

Singh was also an aspirant for the BJP ticket for the bypolls but Bhatia edged past him.

The AAP has fielded Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar while the Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the seat. The last date for filing nomination papers for the bypoll is June 6. Voting will be held on June 23 and results will be declared on June 26.

