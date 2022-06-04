Sangrur bypoll: AAP's Gurmail Singh, SAD(A)'s Simranjit Singh Mann file nomination papers

AAP candidate Gurmail Singh and SAD (Amritsar) nominee Simranjit Singh Mann on Saturday filed their nomination papers for the June 23 bypoll to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Beant Singh assassination case convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, agreed to contest the bypoll after meeting her brother at the Patiala prison.

Following this, SAD president Sukhbir Badal announced her as the joint candidate of the SAD-BSP combine and all Panthic organisations for the Sangrur seat. She will contest on the SAD symbol and file her nomination papers on June 6, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said.

The Sangrur parliamentary seat was vacated by Bhagwant Mann, who became the chief minister of Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party won the recently held assembly polls. Mann won from the Dhuri assembly segment.

Mann had won from the Sangrur parliamentary seat in 2014 and 2019. He accompanied Gurmail Singh as he filed his nomination papers.

Gurmail Singh, the Sangrur district in-charge of the AAP, was nominated for the bypoll on Friday.

Gurmail, an MBA and post-graduate in mathematics, was a teacher till 2018. An AAP spokesperson said Singh became the circle chief of Bhawanigarh block in 2015.

He was elected 'sarpanch' of Gharachon village in 2018, and the party appointed him district president of Sangrur in 2021, the spokesperson said.

Talking to the media in Sangrur, the chief minister said the AAP is a representative of the common people and declaring Gurmail Singh as the candidate for the Sangrur bypoll was proof of that.

Mann said Gurmail is educated and connected to his roots. He has been working diligently for the welfare of Sangrur residents for the past many years, the chief minister added.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination papers, Gurmail Singh said his sole aim was to uplift the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency and carry forward the mission of Chief Minister Mann to make Punjab vibrant again.

SAD (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann filed his nomination papers for the bypoll, ignoring Badal's plea of putting up a candidate from among the families of Sikh prisoners languishing in different prisons across the country.

Badal and other SAD leaders had met Simranjit Singh Mann on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Patiala, Kamaldeep Kaur said her brother told her to contest the bypoll if the SAD announces her as its candidate. She said SAD leaders had requested her to fight the by-election.

The Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates for the seat.

Polling will be held on June 23 and counting of votes on June 26. The last date for filing nominations is June 6.

