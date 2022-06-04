J P Nadda interacts with 7 envoys as part of 'Know BJP' initiative

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday spoke to seven heads of missions, including the Russian envoy, his third such interaction as part of the party's outreach initiative.

The BJP's foreign affairs wing chief Vijay Chauthaiwale said Nadda conveyed his party's thanks to the countries which helped in the rescue of Indian students from Ukraine during the Russian invasion. He said some members of the Commonwealth of Independent States were among those who attended the meeting. The Russian envoy also spoke in Hindi, Chauthaiwale sad.

Nadda elaborated on the structure, departments and growth of the party and also took questions from the envoys. With this, Nadda has so far interacted with 33 foreign envoys as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative.

After the meeting, the BJP national president tweeted, ''It was an honour to meet with delegates from different countries today at our party HQ under the 'Know BJP' initiative. This is in continuation of our party's outreach to the diplomatic community to have an in-depth discussion regarding the BJP's ideology and initiatives.'' Interactions with more envoys are planned for June 11 and 13, Chauthaiwale said. While European countries are likely to be represented on June 11, the focus will on the Middle East and African nations on June 13, he added.

