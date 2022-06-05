AAP slams Centre over killings of Kashmiri Pandits in J-K

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday lashed out at the Centre over the alleged killing of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir and said that Kashmiri Pandits were being "forced" to leave their homes, while asserting that "BJP can't handle Kashmir". Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Kashmir was ours, belongs to us and will remain ours. Kashmiri Pandits were being forced to leave their homes, a repeat of what happened in the 1990s."

"Whenever there is a murder in Kashmir, it comes in the media: 'Home Minister called a meeting..' Too many meetings are being held while people are dying. Now, India needs action. People want action to be taken by the government. Tell the plan to the country," he said. The AAP National Convenor said, "The truth is that BJP can't handle Kashmir. When they (Kashmiri Pandits) protest against the targeted killings, the present BJP government in Kashmir does not allow them to protest. If the government behaves like this, the suffering of the people becomes double."

"BJP government has failed in this. The era of 1990 has come again. They (Centre) don't have any plans. Whenever there is a murder in the valley, news comes that the Home Minister has called a high-level meeting. Enough of these meetings! Now, we need action. Kashmir wants action!," he said. After a rise in attacks on minorities in Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha earlier this week ordered the officials to post selected government employees and other members from minority communities in Kashmir at secure locations by June 6.

The development comes as Kashmiri Hindu government employees have been protesting against the killing of a Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, who was shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31. Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)