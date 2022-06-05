Left Menu

Delhi Congress requests Rahul Gandhi to take over party's rein; passes resolution

The Delhi Congress on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 20:30 IST
Delhi Congress requests Rahul Gandhi to take over party's rein; passes resolution
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Congress on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party president, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Anil Kumar said. The resolution was taken at a two-day ‘Nav Sankalp Shivir’, he said. The resolution said that only a leader like Rahul Gandhi can further “strengthen” and “rejuvenate” the Congress in, what it termed as, “challenging times” for the party.

“Congress candidate for Rajinder Nagar by-election Prem Lata also attended the Nav Sankalp Shivir, and it was resolved that Congress workers from the grass-root level to top leadership, will go to the local people and expose the misgovernance and corruption of the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party governments to ensure her victory,” Anil Kumar said.

He said that it was gratifying to see that many senior leaders have volunteered to manage booth tables and mobilize people's support for the Congress candidate.

Besides Kumar, Delhi Congress In-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, former MPs Ramesh Kumar and Udit Raj, former Delhi ministers Haroon Yusuf, Dr Kiran Walia, and Narendra Nath attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
4
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022