UK lawmaker Norman says he can't back Johnson in any circumstances

British Conservative Party lawmaker Jesse Norman, who was previously loyal to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Monday he was joining calls for a confidence vote in Johnson's leadership. "I have always been deeply committed to public service," Norman, a former junior finance minister, said in a letter to Johnson that he published on Twitter.

"But recent events have served to clarify the position this country is in under your leadership, beyond any doubt; and I am afraid I can see no circumstances in which I could serve in a government led by you."

