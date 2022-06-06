UK PM Johnson "likely" to face bid to replace him, health minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to face a confidence vote in the coming days, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.

Asked whether Johnson would face a challenge to his leadership, Javid said: "That's a decision for my colleagues."

"I think it's likely that something like that will happen, but it's not something that I could tell you definitively," he told the BBC.

