UK PM Johnson "likely" to face bid to replace him, health minister says
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 12:19 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to face a confidence vote in the coming days, health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday.
Asked whether Johnson would face a challenge to his leadership, Javid said: "That's a decision for my colleagues."
"I think it's likely that something like that will happen, but it's not something that I could tell you definitively," he told the BBC.
