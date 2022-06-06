Vice President Naidu calls for promoting parliamentary exchanges between India and Qatar

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday met the Speaker of Qatar's Consultative Assembly and called for deepening engagement between Indian and Qatari legislatures and promoting parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

Naidu arrived here on Saturday on the last leg of his three-nation tour from May 30 to June 7.

''The Speaker of Qatar Shura Council Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim called on the Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in Doha,'' the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

During their interaction, Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, called for deepening engagement between Indian and Qatari legislatures and promoting parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, it said.

Naidu also visited Qatar National Museum in Doha.

He also interacted with the members of the Indian business community in Doha.

Naidu on Sunday met Qatar's Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani here and the two leaders reviewed the growing bilateral ties between the two countries in areas like trade, investment, economic and security cooperation.

