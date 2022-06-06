Mexico president says won't attend Americas Summit, will visit Biden in July
However, he did say he would visit Biden in Washington next month. Officials in Washington have said the tensions will blow over and that the summit will be successful no matter which regional leaders choose to attend.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he would not attend the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week because not all countries from the region were invited, but that he would visit President Joe Biden in July.
Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference that Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard would attend the summit in his place, as he had previously indicated. The Biden administration has opted to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the summit, several people familiar with the matter said.
Lopez Obrador was one of several leaders who threatened to stay away if not all countries were invited, risking an embarrassing boycott for the United States as it tries to repair relations in the region following the administration of former President Donald Trump. The Mexican president rounded on U.S. critics of Cuba in particular as he explained why he would not go.

