AIMPLB demands legal action against Nupur Sharma, says BJP crackdown not enough

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board said on Monday the BJP's crackdown against its two spokespersons for their controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammed was a ''good thing'' but not enough and demanded stringent legal action against them.

In a statement on Twitter, the AIMPLB also demanded a law which makes insult to holy personalities or symbols of faith of different religions an offence so immediate and appropriate legal action can be taken against those involved in such acts.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The AIMPLB said the remarks by the BJP functionaries caused hurt to all Muslims of the country. At the global level, it hurt the reputation of the country. AIMPLB secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said the protests against the remarks were ''natural and justified''.

He also objected to the ''one-sided action'' against those protesting in Uttar Pradesh over Sharma's alleged blasphemous remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)