Left Menu

AIMPLB demands legal action against Nupur Sharma, says BJP crackdown not enough

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:41 IST
AIMPLB demands legal action against Nupur Sharma, says BJP crackdown not enough
  • Country:
  • India

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board said on Monday the BJP's crackdown against its two spokespersons for their controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammed was a ''good thing'' but not enough and demanded stringent legal action against them.

In a statement on Twitter, the AIMPLB also demanded a law which makes insult to holy personalities or symbols of faith of different religions an offence so immediate and appropriate legal action can be taken against those involved in such acts.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The AIMPLB said the remarks by the BJP functionaries caused hurt to all Muslims of the country. At the global level, it hurt the reputation of the country. AIMPLB secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said the protests against the remarks were ''natural and justified''.

He also objected to the ''one-sided action'' against those protesting in Uttar Pradesh over Sharma's alleged blasphemous remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022