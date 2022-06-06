Action against Nupur & Jindal: Many in Delhi BJP 'disappointed'

The decision of BJP to suspend national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expel Delhi unit media head Navin Kumar Jindal has not gone down well with many leaders and workers in the state unit, insiders in Delhi BJP claimed on Monday.

''The two office bearers of the party were doing the bidding of the party and they should not have been punished for just crossing the limit in the heat of the moment,'' said a senior functionary of Delhi BJP urging not to be quoted.

Sharma, national spokesperson of BJP was suspended while Jindal, Media head of Delhi unit of the party was expelled on Sunday over their remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

''We have been sentimentally following BJP's policy and defending it's Hindutva plank for years. The question is what is our stake and what happens if we land in some problem while doing it,'' said a district Delhi BJP president. However, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta claimed that their was no ''resentment'' over action against Sharma and Jindal.

''I do not have any compliant from any party member. I would be the first to know if there were anything like this,'' he told PTI.

While some BJP leaders ''discomforted'' with action against Sharma and Jindal expressed themselves cryptically on social media.

Kapil Mishra, a well known face of Hindutva in Delhi BJP, tweeted in Hindi ''Their counties are Islamic countries. They are openly talking about rights of Muslims, economic boycott and removing (Indians) from jobs in the name of religion. Hindu religion is the only one that can be mocked abused without any punishment, rather there is a reward for it.'' A Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha office bearer Abhishek Dubey tweeted that many insulted Lord Shiva but no action was taken against them.

''Although I do not support humiliating any religion because everyone follow their faith. Many big responsible people have also humiliated lord Shiva but was any action taken on anyone ??'' Dubey asked.

Several other Delhi BJP leaders including a few office bearers of state unit said rather than ''shock'' , of Sharma and Jindal was a ''big disappointment'' for ordinary workers who followed party's policies and programmes without ever thinking about their own interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)