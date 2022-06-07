Left Menu

UP CM lauds Ramakrishna Mission hospital, Vrindavan, for its services during pandemic

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-06-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:56 IST
UP CM lauds Ramakrishna Mission hospital, Vrindavan, for its services during pandemic
Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has shown the world how to handle a pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Monday.

He was speaking at a function organised by the Ramakrishna Mission hospital in Vrindavan after inaugurating a cardiac catheterization laboratory at the facility.

''India, in fact, presented a model of coordination between life and livelihood during the pandemic,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister lauded the hospital for its contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic in serving the people of Brij area.

He directed officials concerned of Mathura to work towards connecting the hospital with the 'Mukhyamantri Sahayata Kosh' and the 'Mukhyamantri Rahat Kosh'.

Adityanath also suggested the hospital management to start new courses, including para-medical courses and BSc Nursing.

Earlier, he visited the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

