White House says Mexico's president will visit in July

The White House said on Monday it will welcome Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for a visit in July, and said it has had candid engagements with the Mexican leader about invitations to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas.

The White House told a press briefing that President Joe Biden believes dictators should not be invited to the summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)