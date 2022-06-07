White House says Mexico's president will visit in July
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 01:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 01:14 IST
The White House said on Monday it will welcome Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for a visit in July, and said it has had candid engagements with the Mexican leader about invitations to the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas.
The White House told a press briefing that President Joe Biden believes dictators should not be invited to the summit.
