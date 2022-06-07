U.S. believes Mexico fully committed to migration initiative, U.S. official says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 04:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States believes Mexico is fully committed to the migration initiative that will be rolled out at the Summit of the Americas this week, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday, even though the Mexican President said he was not attending.
The Mexican government will be represented at the summit by foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard. In a call with reporters, the official said the participation level at the summit will not be an obstacle in "getting significant business done" at the gathering.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Mexico
- Summit of Americas
- Mexican
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to lay out in Japan who's joining new Asia trade pact
Biden meets Japanese Emperor at start of visit to launch regional economic plan
Anthony Albanese sworn in as Australia's prime minister ahead of Tokyo summit with Biden while vote counting continues, reports AP.
PM Modi in Tokyo to attend Biden's Indo Pacific Economic Framework launch, meet top business leaders
Biden hails 'good friend' Kishida, says the U.S. fully committed to Japan's defense