U.S. believes Mexico fully committed to migration initiative, U.S. official says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2022 04:15 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 04:15 IST
The United States believes Mexico is fully committed to the migration initiative that will be rolled out at the Summit of the Americas this week, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday, even though the Mexican President said he was not attending.

The Mexican government will be represented at the summit by foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard. In a call with reporters, the official said the participation level at the summit will not be an obstacle in "getting significant business done" at the gathering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

