Rahul Gandhi to meet Moosewala's family in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 09:45 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the residence of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district on Tuesday.

Gandhi, who landed at the Chandigarh airport this morning, will express condolences to the family of Moosewala at his native village Moosa in Mansa, said a party leader.

Several Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, AICC in-charge Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and party leaders Vijay Inder Singla were at the airport to receive Gandhi.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29.

Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place and returned over the weekend.

Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.

