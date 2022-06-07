Swedish government likely to survive justice minister confidence vote

The Swedish government looked set to survive a no-confidence vote later on Tuesday against Justice Minister Morgan Johansson after an independent member of parliament Amineh Kakabaveh said she will refrain from voting on the motion.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said her Social Democrat minority government would resign if her minister was voted out. "I've concluded that I will refrain from voting," Kakabaveh told public broadcaster SVT.

Without Kakabaveh's vote, the no-confidence motion later on Tuesday is expected to win the support of only 174 members of parliament, one short of the 175 needed to topple the minister and thus the government. Sweden's center-right opposition parties had sought to oust Johansson for failing to tackle gang crime that has led to a wave of shootings and murders in recent years.

