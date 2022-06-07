EU chief says no pandemic recovery funds for Poland without fixing courts
The European Union will disburse no money to Poland under the COVID economic recovery stimulus before Warsaw has dismantled its contentious disciplinary regime for judges to reinstate independent courts, the bloc's chief executive said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sought to reassure the European Parliament over an announcement last week that Poland's access to 36 billion euros would be opened even though it has not yet reversed damages inflicted on the judiciary.
"No money will be disbursed, until these reforms are undertaken," von der Leyen told a plenary session of the EU assembly in Strasbourg.
