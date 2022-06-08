TMC has no principles, party only has syndicates: Nadda in Kolkata

BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday lashed out at the ruling TMC in Bengal, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has ''no principles or policies, and all it does was to run syndicates''.

Nadda, who is in Bengal on a two-day visit, also claimed that almost all regional outfits in the country, including the ''aunt-nephew party'' of the TMC, have become family-run organizations.

In an apparent dig at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he said that the grand old party, too, has become an organization run by a brother and a sister.

Exuding confidence that the ''future belongs to the BJP'', he vowed to defeat the TMC in the next elections, ''just as we won against the Congress''.

"In politics, there is nothing static, things change. The future belongs to the BJP. The TMC has no principles or policies, it has only syndicates,'' Nadda said.

The ruling party in Bengal has often been accused of backing organized extortion rackets, often referred to as syndicates, mainly in the construction and manufacturing segments.

The top BJP leader also said that the Banerjee-led govt in Bengal has not given the details of the MNREGA fund expenditure for the last three years. Earlier in the month, the TMC had held rallies across the state in protest against the alleged delay by the Centre in clearing funds that it owed to Bengal under the 100-day work scheme.

Banerjee had said that the Centre was yet to clear MGNREGA dues of Rs 6,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)