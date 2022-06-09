RS polls: Haryana BJP-JJP MLAs moved to resort in Chandigarh

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Haryana MLAs of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance have shifted to a resort in Chandigarh to discuss the strategy for the elections. The polls are slated to be held on June 10.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Minister JP Dalal said that they have called all the MLAs to make the new MLAs understand on the polling procedure. "We've come here (Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh) to understand the process of voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. All technical details regarding the poll will be discussed as many MLAs are first-time MLAs. They have never taken part in the Rajya Sabha elections. So it will be decided who will vote for the BJP and for the Independent," he said.

When asked about the Congress party which has shifted its MLAs to Chhattisgarh, the Minister said that the worry of the party shows that they have factions within themselves. "Our win is certain as we have 40 votes for our party. Our alliance partner has 10 votes. I don't understand that Congress had 31 MLAs, yet they are worried. This shows that Congress is a party which is divided in sections. We are not scared. We are roaming freely. We are here only to discuss who has to cast vote for which candidate," Dalal said.

He informed that the MLAs will stay at the resort till Thursday. Meanwhile, fearing the poaching of its legislators and cross-voting, Congress is back with the strategy to keep its MLAs together at a resort in Chhattisgarh.

Congress moved the party's Haryana MLAs to Chhattisgarh. The move has come in the backdrop of the disgruntled leaders after the party fielded outsiders in the Rajya Sabha polls.

AICC General Secretary Ajay Maken has been fielded from Haryana. A senior leader of the state, Kuldeep Bishnoi is already upset with the party's recent decisions. Besides this, another problem for the party has come in the form of the candidature of Kartikey Sharma whose father and father-in-law are former Congress leaders and are known to have influence in the state politics.

In a bid to avoid horse-trading, the party has once again resorted to resort politics that it began during the Goa elections in 2017 and Madhya Pradesh elections in 2018. (ANI)

