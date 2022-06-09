CM accuses Centre for delay in renaming Aurangabad airport as Sambhaji

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Centre on Wednesday saying that a resolution was passed by the state legislature to the Centre about a year ago on renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, but Centre has not taken a decision on it yet. "My father had promised to change the name (of Aurangabad) to Sambhaji Nagar. I have never forgotten that my late father Balasaheb Thackeray had promised that Aurangabad would be renamed as Sambhaji Nagar and I have not forgotten it. A year and a half ago, a resolution was passed by the state legislature and sent to the Center to change the name," said Uddhav Thackeray addressing a gathering in Aurangabad on Wednesday.

However, no decision has been taken yet on it, he added. "I will not merely rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar but will transform the city which will make Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj proud of it," said Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, in a rally in Nagpur, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said that the country had to bear the humiliation due to unwarranted remarks by a Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson. Thackeray preferred to welcome Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark on the 'Shivling', where he stated that "we shouldn't bring out a new matter daily" and "why look for a Shivling in every masjid".

As he took a jibe at the BJP over the suspension of spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her alleged controversial religious remark, the chief minister said, "Due to a statement of a spokesperson of the BJP, the nation had to bear the humiliation. Here, in the state BJP is making issues about loudspeakers & other things. "The remarks of the Chief Minister came after the remarks by Sharma attracted sharp reactions from the Gulf countries. India, however, said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

Further taking a swipe at the opposition BJP in the state, the Chief Minister said that his government completed the 2.5 years at the office "against the dreams of some people". Referring to the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, Thackeray said, "We completed 2.5 yrs of govt against the dreams of some people (BJP). They create an atmosphere to demonstrate that things are not right here. Rather than making ED & CBI run after us, focus on the situation of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir."

Thackeray said, "The Shiv Sena's long-time ally BJP could capture power in Delhi (the Centre) only because of the help rendered by the late Sena founder Bal Thackeray." Notably, the violent incidents against the Kashmiri Pandits saw an uptick in the recent weeks with a number of civilians killed in broad daylight in different parts of the Union Territory.

The killings drew sharp protests from the community. It also triggered reactions from the political leaders across parties in the Valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)