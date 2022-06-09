Left Menu

Nupur Sharma hate speech: Mamata asks demonstrators to go protest in Delhi

I will request you protestors on behalf of the common people to call off the blockades as nothing has happened in West Bengal. Go to Gujarat and UP, Banerjee said at the state secretariat.India has faced diplomatic heat with strong reactions by Islamic countries to the controversial comments by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:00 IST
Nupur Sharma hate speech: Mamata asks demonstrators to go protest in Delhi
CM Mamata Banerjee. (ANI/filephoto) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As demonstrators put up road blockades in several places of West Bengal's Howrah district to protest against the controversial speech of BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged them to call off their stir in the state and go to New Delhi to protest.

The speech of the BJP leaders has tarnished the image of India across the globe and they should be arrested, Banerjee told reporters.

''Road blockades are going on since morning in some places and people are suffering. I will request you (protestors) on behalf of the common people to call off the blockades as nothing has happened in West Bengal. Go to New Delhi and protest, where there is a BJP government. Go to Gujarat and UP," Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

India has faced diplomatic heat with strong reactions by Islamic countries to the controversial comments by two BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022