Rajasthan Cong MLAs lodged in Jaipur ahead of RS voting, exude confidence of winning 3 seats

Rajasthan Congress MLAs were driven back to Jaipur from Udaipur ahead of the Rajya Sabha voting on Friday and party leaders assured of securing three seats in the state for the Upper House of the parliament. MLAs lodged at the Leela Palace Hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur on the penultimate day of Rajya Sabha voting.

"Now it should be clear to them (BJP) that they can't disintegrate the unity of Congress through their actions. Congress is intact and together the party will win all 3 seats tomorrow. After voting you can count, Congress will have all 126 votes," Congress leader Raghu Sharma said. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reiterated the confidence and negated any chance of cross-voting.

"We are winning all three seats. We want results to be such that no one would even try to win here. All of us stand together. BJP is scared. They are going to the election commission, to Enforcement Directorate (ED), to courts," Gehlot said. Elections to four seats of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Friday going to take place with the ruling Congress party has fielded 3 candidates Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari.

The Congress currently has 108 legislators in the 200-member state Assembly and needs 123 votes to win three seats. The polling will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday in the Assembly building and the counting will start from 5 pm.

There are 10 seats of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan and currently, the BJP has seven and the Congress three MPs. (ANI)

