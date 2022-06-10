Colombia presidential candidate Hernandez says his life is threatened

Colombian presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez said on Thursday he was canceling any remaining in-person appearances at campaign events because he is certain his life is in danger. The anti-establishment Hernandez, 77, is running neck and neck against leftist Gustavo Petro, who has also previously denounced threats on his life.

A national police spokesman said they had no information about threats against Hernandez but were investigating. "I am certain that my life is at risk," Hernandez said on Twitter in a series of posts about a leaked video showing a Petro advisor discussing strategy.

In the tweets, Hernandez referred to Petro and his supporters as a "criminal gang." Petro says the video is proof his campaign is being targeted. All of Hernandez's remaining in-person appearances will be canceled, his campaign said in a statement. A Bogota rally on Saturday will go ahead, with the candidate appearing virtually.

Petro canceled events in the country's coffee region in May after his office said there was a plot by a gang to assassinate him. The government eventually provided Petro with additional security and the police - who initially said they had no information on the plot - said they would investigate.

Hernandez is a civil engineer who says he amassed a fortune of $100 million via his construction company. He has pledged to shrink government, provide drug addicts with free narcotics to destroy the drug trade and fully implement a 2016 peace deal with leftist rebels.

Though he has employed fiery rhetoric against corruption, Hernandez is under investigation for allegedly intervening in a trash collection tender while mayor of Bucaramanga to benefit a company his son had lobbied for. He denies the accusations. Petro, an ex-rebel and current senator, has promised a generous package of social measures to right profound inequality.

The two candidates must cease all public events from Sunday, ahead of the vote on June 19.

