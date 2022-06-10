Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 00:38 IST
Mobile internet services suspended in Jaipur tehsil ahead of RS polls
  • Country:
  • India

Mobile internet services have been suspended for 12 hours starting 9 pm on Thursday in Jaipur's Amber tehsil where the Congress and other supporting MLAs are staying ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.

The divisional commissioner issued the order to suspend the services stating security threat to the protected people staying and moving in the area.

The MLAs are staying at Hotel Leela in the teshil since evening after being shifted from Udaipur. They will go to the assembly building for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday morning from this hotel.

Taking a dig at the Congress, BJP state president Satish Poonia tweeted the order saying, ''Internet shutdown in Amber due to fear of paper leak.'' PTI SDA CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

