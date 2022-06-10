Left Menu

BJP leader held over 'derogatory' skit on Telangana CM

On June 2, the BJP Telangana unit, under the leadership of its president Bandi Sanjay and organiser Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and others, conducted an event on the occasion of the Telangana Formation Day and staged a skit with the help of the BJP cultural team by insulting a person who is holding a constitutional post after being democratically elected by the people of the State, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:29 IST
A BJP leader from Telangana was on Friday arrested here for allegedly insulting Chief Minister of the State K Chandrashekar Rao by organising a skit on June 2, Telangana Formation Day, police said. Jitta Balakrishna Reddy was arrested early this morning, the police said. On June 2, the BJP Telangana unit, under the leadership of its president Bandi Sanjay and organiser Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and others, conducted an event on the occasion of the Telangana Formation Day and staged a skit with the help of the BJP cultural team by insulting a person who is holding a constitutional post after being democratically elected by the people of the State, they said. After watching the skit, the TRS social media convenor lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the BJP State unit misused the platform to defame the government schemes with accusations on the Chief Minister and the government with an intention to mislead the people and provoke hatred and unrest, a release from the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case against Sanjay, Balakrishna Reddy, and others was registered, the release said. The police further said on examination of the video, it is evident that the organisers have misused the dais and the event to make derogatory comments and personal attacks to lower the image of a person elected by democratic means and holding a constitutional post.

