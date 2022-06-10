Maha: Muslim community in Aurangabad stages protest over remarks against Prophet Mohammed

Members of the Muslim community took to the streets in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, demanding action against suspended BJP spokesperson and her former colleague Naveen Jindal over their alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The demonstration was held at Delhi gate area close to the Divisional Commissioner Office in Aurangabad.

Addressing the gathering, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, ''A law needs to be formulated to punish people who hurt religious sentiments. We will demand it through the divisional commissioner’s office. We will also raise our voices in the Parliament about the law to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, or we will come on roads.'' ''We will fight on this issue with complete strength. Today, the government has seen the power of Qatar and Kuwait,'' Jaleel said.

Speaking to reporters after the demonstration, the AIMIM leader said remarks made by Sharma and Jindal had angered Muslims across the world. The anger was because the government stayed quiet for 10 days, and acted only when foreign countries raised objection.

''No one should hurt the religious sentiments of people from other faiths. Action should be taken in this case and a strong message should be given,'' he added.

The BJP suspended Sharma following her remarks about Prophet during a TV debate, while Jindal was expelled from the party when he tweeted similar remarks.

